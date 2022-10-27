Draft master plan to be presented in Kochi Corporation council

The plan proposes to classify Kochi into zones and lists the future development course of the city; preparation of master plan a prerequisite for obtaining financial aid for future projects

A draft master plan, which proposes to classify Kochi into different zones and lists the future development course of the city, will be presented at the Kochi Corporation Council on Friday.

Going by the draft proposals, most city areas will be categorised as mixed zones where a host of activities can be permitted. In the case of specific zones like agriculture, heritage, eco-sensitive and silent zones, only those activities conforming to the zone specifications will be permitted. The city has been broadly categorised into 18 such zones, and the permissible, restricted and prohibited activities in each zone have been listed, said those involved in the master plan preparation.

The urban planners have proposed to widen city roads by at least three metres considering infrastructure needs, road use patterns, and a possible surge in vehicle population. The major development projects proposed by various line departments, including the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) have found mention in the document.

The preparation of the master plan is a prerequisite for obtaining financial and technical assistance for future projects. The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) had sanctioned ₹92.5 lakh for the preparation of the document, officials said.

The six corporations and three municipalities where the Mission projects are being implemented will have to get the draft document approved before October 31. The State government had asked the local bodies concerned to get the draft document approved before the deadline, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led Opposition councillors have come out against what they termed as “attempts by the civic administration to hastily push through the draft vision document.” The councillors need at least two days to go through the document and come up with suggestions. The draft document shall not be passed without informed discussions in the Corporation council, said Antony Kureethara in a letter to the Mayor.

Meanwhile, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the meeting was convened to pass the draft document, which would be placed in the public domain for wider discussions. The vision document will be discussed with all stakeholders in a transparent manner and suggestions incorporated before finalising it, he said.