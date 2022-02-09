Draft master plan presented

Public opinion to be sought on vision document

The draft master plan for the Kochi Corporation area was presented before a committee of the Kochi Corporation on Monday.

A senior town planner presented the plan on the day.

Earlier, the draft plan was presented before the members of the Town Planning Standing Committee of the civic body.

The draft document will be later presented before 13 working groups. It will also be presented before elected representatives of the city and later before various stakeholders. The general public will also be given the opportunity to comment on the vision document, which will set the contours of development of the city for the next 25 years.

Fish market

The fish market at Thoppumpady was thrown open for the public on Tuesday. The market was set up using the annual Plan fund of the civic body.

Subhash Park

Subhash Park will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. on week days.

On Sundays and holidays, the park will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., according to a communication from the Kochi Corporation.