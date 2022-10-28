Draft master plan presented in Kochi Corporation Council amid Opposition criticism

The draft master plan for the city presented at the Kochi Corporation Council meeting on Friday recommended development projects in various sectors amid criticism by the Opposition that it lacked farsightedness.

The plan suggested widening 17 roads in the north-south axis and 13 roads in the east-west axis by three metres under the gridiron pattern to ease traffic congestion. It recommended disaster management system at the division-level and expansion of 14 main junctions in the city. The draft plan mooted decentralised waste management system and projects for protecting heritage buildings.

The city was classified into 18 different categories in terms of water distribution, solid waste processing, tourism, transport, and housing as part of preparing the plan.

The plan suggests creating a hub for IT-enabled industries on Pipeline Road at Palarivattom. It has identified 13 areas to be developed as commercial zones. The grading of each zone will be done based on parking and other facilities. The modernisation of 23 markets has also found place in the draft plan.

Other projects proposed include tourism circuit, food street after renovating Venduruthy bridge, walkway connecting Old Railway Station and Chathiath Road, and restoration of heritage structures, including Harbour Terminus. The plan has proposed sewage treatment plants at Muttar, Vennala, Perandoor, and Elamkulam and mini treatment plants at Edakochi, Rameswaram, and Kaloor market.

Blaming Mayor M. Anilkumar for not sharing the draft among councillors in advance, Opposition councillors alleged that the plan could not even assess the expected population in Kochi by 2040. The estimate that the city’s population would go up by an additional eight lakh people in the next 20 years was made without scientific assessment. The proposal for widening city roads by three metres was also impractical as the maximum acquisition possible had been done in areas such as M.G. Road, said Opposition leader Antony Kureethara.

Mr. Anilkumar said a detailed presentation of the draft plan would be made in six zones under the Corporation to seek public opinion. A special council meet would be held in December based on discussions at zonal meetings, he said. The Mayor said the Town Planning wing would hold talks with stakeholders such as Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations Apex Council and Chamber of Commerce on the draft plan.