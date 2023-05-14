Draft healthcare Ordinance may propose enhanced jail term, fine for convicts

May 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The draft Ordinance for amending the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012, would prescribe enhanced jail term and hefty fine for convicts by widening the definition of offences to be tried under the Act.

The government proposes to bring verbal abuse and violent acts causing simple and grievous hurt under the purview of the Act through the Ordinance. Section 3 of the Act, which prescribes imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to ₹50,000 for those found guilty of violence against healthcare professionals or causing damage to property, will be modified for the purpose.

There is a proposal for an enhanced jail term and a higher fine for those convicted of causing simple hurt to healthcare professionals or damaging property. The act of causing serious hurt would invite an even higher jail term and a heftier fine.

Before Cabinet on 17th

The draft Ordinance, which is being fine-tuned by the State Law department, will be reviewed by the State Ministers. Discussions will be held with stakeholders before it is placed before the State Cabinet on Wednesday.

The State government decided to rush with the Ordinance in the wake of the public outcry following the killing of Vandana, a house surgeon, at the Kottarakara taluk hospital last week.

Compensation factor

However, the provisions of the Act on the compensation to be paid to the healthcare service institution remains unchanged. The Act states that the compensation component shall be twice the amount of the purchase price of medical equipment damaged and the loss caused to the property. The compensation component would be left to the discretion of the court trying the offence.

The government, in consultation with the Kerala High Court, proposes to designate one court in each district as special court for the speedy disposal of such cases. The State may set a time frame for completing the investigation from the date of registering the crime. It may also suggest that the trial shall be completed in a time-bound manner.

A suggestion for including security guards, management staff and helpers in the definition of healthcare service personnel is also under the government’s consideration.