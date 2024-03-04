ADVERTISEMENT

Draft guidelines for logistics parks released

March 04, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Capital subsidy of up to ₹7 crore declared for logistics parks

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has declared a capital subsidy of up to ₹7 crore for logistics parks in the State. Draft guidelines on logistics parks, released here on Monday by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, have extended other incentives also for setting up logistics parks. The draft paper recommends providing industries status to logistics parks and setting up a single window clearance system for the parks.

The draft paper said that related facilities such as skill development, storage facilities, transport and other services would be given a boost to encourage setting up of logistics parks in the State.

It has recommended providing stamp duty concessions on logistics parks and mini logistics parks. Setting up of a logistics park coordination committee with the Chief Secretary at the helm has also been recommended. “There are unlimited opportunities for logistics parks in the State,” said Paul Antony, chairman of KSIDC, during the release of the draft papers.

