Draft Comprehensive Mobility Plan mulls five key growth corridors in Greater Kochi area

The recently released draft of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the Greater Kochi region has identified five key ‘growth corridors’ totalling 103.50 km, in keeping with the city fast expanding towards its suburbs.

These corridors either link the city with suburban towns or interlink such towns. They are North Paravur-NH Bypass-Aroor stretch (35 km); Pettah-Kundannoor-Thopumpady stretch (8.50 km); Vallarpadam-Kalamassery NH stretch (Container Road – 16 km); Thripunithura-Poothotta stretch (14 km) and the High Court-Munambam stretch (30 km).

Official sources said these corridors were selected foreseeing development activities for another 20 years, and the need to augment public transport systems like buses and trams. The city is fast growing, mainly towards the eastern side. The Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) as in cities like Surat or an at-grade/elevated tram network could be implemented in high-density corridors from among them, if everything including wider roads, was readied. A mass rapid transport system like metro rail is not justified for such corridors due to the prohibitive capital investment and the uncertainty about adequate passenger patronage.

While expressing concern at even the development of M.G. Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-NH Bypass Road being caught in red tape, S. Gopakumar, president of Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), hoped that the five growth corridors mentioned in the draft CMP would be realised at the earliest. “In addition, the State government must take steps to extend the MG Road-NH Bypass corridor further eastward from Chakkaraparambu to the Seaport-Airport Road, since Kochi urgently needs to augment east-west road connectivity. Aimed at avoiding more bottlenecked junctions in the city, care must be taken to build overbridges at Kathrikadavu and Chakkaraparambu in the corridor,” Mr. Gopakumar said.

The draft CMP, a vision document that New Delhi-based Urban Mass Transit Company readied for Kochi Metro Rail Limited that was tasked with preparing the plan, had also identified three Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) corridors: the Angamaly-Cochin International Airport-Aluva-Thripunithura S.N. Junction stretch (47 km), JLN International Stadium-Infopark stretch (11.30 km) and the Kalamassery-Kakkanad-Thripunithura stretch (14 km), where the metro rail has been envisaged.

