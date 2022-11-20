Draft Bills on removing Kerala Governor from Chancellor post to be ready this week

November 20, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST

The draft Bills, which will replace the now-infructuous Ordinance to remove the Kerala Governor as the Chancellor of the State universities, will get a final shape this week. The State government has begun deliberations at various levels to firm up the legislation.

In a politically significant move, the State Cabinet had on last week decided to convene the Legislative Assembly and communicated the decision to Raj Bhavan, though it had submitted the draft Ordinance for the approval of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The government has proposed to convene the seventh session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly on December 5.

Reappointment

The Ordinance and the legislation are seen as the LDF government’s political reply to the criticism aired by Mr. Khan against the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Two new Bills which are to be presented at the upcoming session would seek to amend the original Acts of the 14 State universities to replace the Governor, who is also the Chancellor, with eminent and reputed academicians as the Chancellor of the universities. The Bill may also define who would be qualified to be termed eminent and reputed academicians. The draft Ordinance had suggested that the Chancellors would be eligible for reappointment for one more term.

Financial aspect

The draft Ordinance had placed the financial burden of Chancellor appointment on the universities concerned, by terming the position honorary, thus saving the government from the financial responsibility of the post. The Bills are likely to retain most of the provisions of the draft Ordinance. The Bills are expected to get a final form by later this week, sources indicated.

The government may also bring in a few more legislations during the session, including the one to curb inhuman evil practices such as sorcery and black magic and an amendment to the Kerala Court Fees and Suits Valuation Act.