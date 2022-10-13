Draft Bill to curb black magic and sorcery will have to be revised to suit the Kerala situations

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft Bill for curbing inhuman evil practices and black magic, drawn up by the Kerala Law Reforms Commission and is under the active consideration of the State government, may have to be modified as its enactment in the present form may trigger social unrest, according to experts.

Shoolam Kuthal, the practice of piercing rod or arrow through the cheeks, prohibiting people from taking medical treatment for illness, and resorting to mantra-tantra or chanting prayers, which are followed by some sections of the Hindus and Christians, have been included on the list of banned practices.

However, the advice on vasthu sastra, or astrology have been taken out of the ambit of the legislation unless such advices result in cheating, defrauding or exploiting a person.

The provisions of the legislations passed by the Karanataka and Maharashtra Assemblies for curbing evil practices were considered by the Commission while drafting the Bill.

Need for discussions

The definitions and explanations given in the Bill may have to be modified to suit the social situations of the State. The sensitivity of the issue also demands wide consultations and modifications of the provisions considering the impact it may leave in society, sources pointed out.

A meeting of senior functionaries of the Home and Law Departments and the representatives from the Commission held a primary discussion on the draft Bill on Thursday on instructions from the State government.

After its review, the Home department will share its views with the Law department. Later, consultations will be held with the Ministers concerned. The State government may go for a legislation in the Assembly after holding public consultations, sources indicated.

The government has instructed that the new piece of legislation shall in no way infringe upon the religious practices followed by various sections of society, while taking up the challenge of curbing the evil practices. The legislation could be a tightrope walk for the government considering the prevalence of a wide array of religious practices in society, sources said.