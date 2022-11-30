Draft Bill for appointment of Chancellors proposes to identify eminent persons from a wide range of specialisations

November 30, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The draft legislation for the appointment of Chancellors to State universities has proposed to pick persons of repute and eminence from a wide range of subjects and specialisations, including social science, literature, and law.

The State government, which is at loggerheads with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors (V-C), will present the Bill in the upcoming session of the Assembly to replace him as Chancellor of the 14 State universities.

The draft ordinance, which had become infructuous after the Cabinet decision to convene the Assembly, had proposed to “appoint a person who is an eminent and reputed academician as Chancellor”.

However, the draft Bill has widened the areas of eminence to the “fields of science, including agriculture and veterinary science, technology, medicine, social science, humanities, literature, art, culture, law, and public administration”.

The draft Bill has specific provisions for appointing V-C in-charge of the universities in the event of the absence of a V-C. In such a situation; the Chancellor shall assign the responsibility to the Pro-V-C (P-V-C) until the new V-C assumes charge. A V-C of any other university shall be appointed as V-C of the university where the post of the V-C and P-V-C are vacant. Such an appointment can be made in consultation with the Chancellor of the other university concerned.

The provisions are of political significance for the government, which had unsuccessfully opposed the appointment of Ciza Thomas as V-C in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University by the Governor.

The service of the Chancellor can be terminated on charges of abuse of official position only after an inquiry by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court. The Chancellor can also be removed if declared as undischarged insolvent or is incapable to continue in the office due to physical or mental, unsound mind and conviction for an offence involving moral turpitude or financial irregularities.

Though the draft legislation notes that the post of the Chancellor will be an honorary one, it is silent on the honorarium and other emoluments for the post. The Chancellor will have a term of five years and will be eligible for reappointment for one more term.