‘Dracula’ gives cops nightmares

Kochi

04 October 2020 00:38 IST

Accused, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, escapes custodyfor the third time

An accused nicknamed ‘Dracula’ after the titular character in Bram Stoker’s Gothic horror novel is literally giving cops nightmares.

Named so for his ability to stealthily break into homes and pull of thefts without even waking the occupants, Suresh aka Dracula Suresh, fled the police custody on Saturday, which, incidentally, was his third in the past ten days since his arrest on September 22.

After testing positive for SARS-COV-2, the accused, known for violent behaviour when the police close in for capture, was moved into the psychiatric cell at the Government Medical College, Kalamasserry, on September 30. On Saturday, around 10.30 a.m., he managed to escape through a crack on the overhead roof, and like the families in the houses he target, police guards outside had no clue whatsoever.

Dracula’s hide-and-seek with cops started on the night of September 23 when he was first nabbed and brought to the jail department’s detention centre at Karukutty where the accused are temporarily put up till their COVID test results are available before being sent to prison. Those testing positive are sent to the first-line treatment centre (FLTC) at the convention centre of the Kochi airport.

He fled using the cover of night the moment his handcuffs were unfastened. Though Dracula drew first blood, cops managed a strong comeback by arresting him within 24 hours from a house at Vengola near Perumbavoor.

No sooner than cops locked him up in the same detention centre and heaved a sigh of relief on September 24, Dracula returned the favour by escaping within 24 hours, this time with a co-accused.

He ended up in police custody the very next day while attempting a break-in. Only this time, it took him a week to leave cops with egg on their face yet again.

He had 20-odd cases against his name, including two registered by the Angamaly police for recent escapes from the custody.

Lack of facility

Already, exasperated policemen bemoan the lack of a dedicated facility for keeping the ones testing positive among the arrested.

The FLTC at Kochi airport has far too many exits for the liking of the police who have to keep an eye on the accused from afar owing to the pandemic protocol.

“The Aluva jail was vacated and all the inmates were moved to Mattancherry and Kakkanad jails to turn the former into an exclusive facility for accused testing positive. But till day not a single positive case has been admitted there,” said M.V. Sanil, district secretary (Ernakulam rural) of the Kerala Police Association.

In the meantime, cops have launched yet another hunt for Dracula, who is having the last laugh, at least for the time being.