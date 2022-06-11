DPR to be prepared for waste management at Chellanam

Part of integrated development of region as a model fishing village

Part of integrated development of region as a model fishing village

A detailed project report (DPR) on waste disposal for Chellanam panchayat will be prepared by the Palakkad-based Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC). A team of experts is expected to arrive at Chellanam soon to study the ground situation, considering factors like frequent and serious flooding of the coastal area, especially during the rainy season.

It is learnt that an IRTC team held preliminary discussions with the panchayat members. The DPR is being prepared as part of the integrated development of Chellanam as a model fishing village.

Chellanam is among the 10 coastal segments identified in the State for protection from serious sea erosion. A ₹344-crore project for the construction of sea wall and groynes is under way in the coastal village.

Panchayat president K.L. Joseph said flooding and waste treatment were the major issues that were addressed to a certain extent.

There are around 11,000 households in the panchayat, which is one of the most densely populated areas in the State. The population was around 45,000, and it would be difficult to establish a centralised waste treatment plant in the panchayat, said Mr. Joseph.

He added that a fish processing plant was essential for people’s livelihood and industries could not be permitted in Chellanam owing to its proximity to the sea.

The integrated development of Chellanam is being overseen by the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies. It will involve other government departments too. Physical and social infrastructure development and expansion of economic activities and agriculture are part of the programme.