DPR on Phase-II of Vyttila Hub project to be revised

The revised detailed project report (DPR) on Phase-II development work at the Vyttila Mobility Hub (VMH) will be readied by February.

This will include provision for a CNG refuelling station on the premises, it was decided at an online meeting of VMH Society held on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen.

The decision assumes significance, since there was opposition from within the Society earlier this year to the proposal to hand over 50 cents in the 25-acre premises to set up the refuelling station. Sources in the Society said the decision to lease land to establish the station was taken, since the locale was envisaged as a comprehensive hub, which would have, among others, provision to recharge e-vehicles as well. But the ownership of the land will continue with VMH Society. The extent of land to be leased out for the CNG station and where exactly on the premises will be mentioned in the revised DPR.

“A decision to revise the DPR that had been submitted by Kochi Metro Rail Limited [KMRL] was taken, since the public-private partnership [PPP] mode to implement the second phase might involve an improved design. Its components ought to be mentioned in the revised DPR. Minor changes will be made in the DPR, to make it more feasible. French lending agency AFD has already offered loan for the project. The PPP mode will entail loan, apart from investment by the State government and private stakeholders,” the sources added.

Airport-like feel

“Care will be taken so that commuters of different commuting modes will have an airport-like experience. The design will take cues from countries like Singapore and South Korea,” they said.

On the shoddy condition of footpaths and the road leading to the hub, they said all that would be taken care of in the second phase development project. The inter-modal hub is strategically located, since the NH Bypass is a stone’s throw away. An integrated coaching terminal of the Railways, having a dozen platforms, proposed at Ponnurunni, too is close by.