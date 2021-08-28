DPR for M.G. Road-NH Bypass corridor ready

KOCHI

28 August 2021 20:55 IST

Report to be submitted to Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for financial sanction

The proposal to extend Thammanam-Pullepady Road to M.G. Road and the NH Bypass and to widen the 4-km stretch into a four-lane one has got a shot in the arm, with the Public Works Department (PWD) readying a detailed project report (DPR) on the long-overdue project.

The State government had handed over the implementation of the project to the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), which carried out the preparatory work to kick-start the project. The DPR will be handed over to the KRFB in a couple of days.

As expected, a bridge mooted at Kathrikadavu in the city in the early days of the KRFB taking over the work from the PWD does not find mention in the DPR. This could result in commuters having to wait at what could become a junction with traffic signal at Kathrikadavu, official sources said.

They cited the need to acquire three more metres on each side of the junction to create service roads, if a four-lane overbridge were to be built parallel to Thammanam-Pullepady Road. This additional six metres over a 500-metre-long stretch will be in addition to the 22-metre width at which the proposed road is slated to be developed.

Another alternative is to construct a bridge parallel to Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road. This too will entail minimum land acquisition on either side of the junction. Moreover, the existing railway overbridge built by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Kathrikadavu has only two-lane width. A dedicated four-lane bridge may have to be built over it, for which the Railways’ permission too will be needed. This could prove costlier than a four-lane bridge parallel to Thammanam-Pullepady Road, sources said.

They added that the KRFB would analyse the DPR and submit it to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for financial sanction. The KIIFB will in turn study the DPR and conduct a site inspection, following which it will be placed before its committee for financial sanction. In the meantime, the KRFB is expected to relocate survey / boundary stones in accordance with the alignment mentioned in the DPR.

A new two-lane bridge parallel to the Pullepady bridge and shorter bridges / culverts parallel to the existing ones figure in the DPR. The DPR will also have a sketch of how to redesign Chakkaraparambu on the NH Bypass, where the road that begins from Padma Junction on M.G. Road ends, it is learnt.