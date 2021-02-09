DPR for Kundannoor-Angamaly bypass project suffers delay

NHAI requests District Collectors to ready notifications for land acquisition

The preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the much-awaited access-controlled Kundannoor-Angamaly NH Bypass, which was mooted to decongest the Aroor-Edappally NH Bypass, has slowed down thanks to the pandemic situation and the alleged delay in constituting special land acquisition units.

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the Palakkad project office of the NHAI had been tasked with taking ahead the approximately 40-km project. A consultant who had been entrusted with suggesting probable alignments had come up with three proposals, from which a greenfield alignment was chosen. A fresh consultant appointed by the agency’s Palakkad office is at present preparing the DPR based on the shortlisted alignment. This and a land acquisition plan may be ready by the end of the year.

The NHAI has, in the meantime, submitted a request to the District Collectors concerned to ready notifications to commence land acquisition to develop NH 544 (which includes the Kundannoor-Angamaly NH Bypass), the NH corridor which runs largely perpendicular to NH 66. “This is because the Revenue Department must provide surveyors and other officials who ought to work in tandem with our consultant to identify and mark boundary stones for the project,” NHAI officials said.

On the tentative alignment, NHAI officials said it would be published only after the alignment plan was approved. Being access-controlled, direct entry of vehicles from side roads will not be permitted into the proposed NH corridor. A decision ought to be taken whether to go in for a four- or six-lane corridor. U-turns will be scarce on six-lane stretches, and motorists will have to rely on underpasses for the purpose.

Compensation package

The NHAI officials added that the compensation package would include fair value of land that would be acquired, 100% solatium, and value based on ‘multiplication factor’. It will enable land owners to get compensation which is up to four times the fair value of the land. Thus, land owners in rural areas will get much more than the fair value of the land, as compared to their urban counterparts.