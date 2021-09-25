DPR for holistic development of Vypeen-Munambam coastal stretch

KOCHI:

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation Ltd (KSCADC) is set to draw up a detailed project report (DPR) for the integrated development of the coastal area stretching between Vypeen and Munambam spread over six panchayats.

IIT Madras will extend the technical expertise for preparing the DPR, which is expected to be completed in four months. It will be handed over to the Goshree Islands Development Authority, which will tender the work for identifying the competent agency

“The report will be a holistic one for the integrated development of the coastal area with an estimated cost of around ₹50 crore. Coastal protection, especially along the hotspots in the stretch will be an integral part of the report. Strengthening of seawalls, groynes or offshore breakwaters where seawalls are not feasible will be considered for protecting the shore,” said Sheikh Pareeth, managing director of KSCADC.

Tourism development and development of roads badly affected in sea erosion will also be addressed in the report.

Sea erosion and the accompanying marauding waves invading living spaces remain the primary concern of the coastal population. The situation is particularly worse along the 11 hotspots like Edavanakkad and Nayarambalam where even the coastal road winding along the shore is invaded by encroaching waves leaving behind mountains of sand in its wake.

“One size fits all will not work when it comes to coastal protection. Solutions, therefore, should vary from seawall and groynes to geotextile tubes as the situation demands. The State government has allocated ₹1,500 crore as immediate aid for coastal protection of which Vypeen will receive a proportionate share,” said Vypeen MLA K.N. Unnikrishnan.

He said that the coastal road will be completed in the next six months while initial discussions are underway for the ₹35 crore-project under the Kerala State Transport Project covering the Goshree area.

The coastal road is being developed in four reaches out of which one has been completed and work has been tendered for the second reach. “Work on the remaining reaches will be taken up in due course, he said.