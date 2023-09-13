DPR for elevated corridor between Edappally and Aroor likely in three months

September 13, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Data collection for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) and a feasibility report for the proposed elevated corridor between Edappally and Aroor along the national highway got under way from near Oberon Mall on Wednesday.

A team led by Hibi Eden, MP, was present on the occasion. P. Pradeep, the project implementation unit director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), engineers, technical experts, and representatives of the highway engineering consultants entrusted with drawing up the DPR and feasibility report were also present.

The process marked the initial steps towards the realisation of the proposed six-lane elevated corridor. Mr. Pradeep informed Mr. Eden that satellite topography drone surveys for exhaustive data collection would begin within a week. The goal is to complete the DPR within three months.

Much concern has prevailed about the Edappally-Aroor stretch in connection with the development of the highway between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. Even when it was announced that widening of the existing four-lane into six-lane or an elevated corridor were the options on the stretch, there were many uncertainties.

Mr. Eden had brought the lack of progress and unsupportive official reports on the development of the stretch to the notice of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Subsequently, Mr. Gadkari had on July 27 assured Mr. Eden that necessary steps for the elevated corridor would be initiated shortly. He had also directed the NHAI official in charge of Kerala to give priority to the stretch, following which the project received a fillip.

Efforts are being made to draw up the DPR and feasibility report taking into consideration the flyovers at Edappally, Palarivattom, Vytilla and Kundannoor. The study will also focus on the special arrangements to be made in areas where the Kochi metro crosses the highway.

