HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DPR for 3rd and 4th rail tracks in Ernakulam-Shoranur corridor to be finalised in November

October 27, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

John L. Paul

The much-awaited detailed project report (DPR) on laying the third and fourth tracks in the congested 107-km Ernakulam-Shoranur rail corridor would be finalised by November-end, for which survey and allied works had been completed, informed sources said.

This is the most congested rail corridor in the State, catering to trains that converge in Ernakulam from Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. The net result has been that track occupancy in the corridor is over 120%.

The Railway Board would take around a year to vet the DPR and approve it. Once approved, a year’s time will be given for land acquisition and another two years for executing the project. At least the third track must ideally be readied by 2027-end, if everything goes as per plan, the sources said.

Redirecting express trains

A LIDAR survey was also done as part of efforts to straighten curves in rail corridors to increase the speed of trains in the State. A DPR in this regard is expected by December-end.

The Railway Board would take a call on whether to straighten curves on existing tracks to operate trains at up to 160 kmph or ready the third and fourth tracks to increase the speed of trains. The added advantage of laying additional tracks in critical corridors such as between Ernakulam and Shoranur on the Nagercoil-Mangaluru stretch would be that express trains could be redirected through the newly laid tracks, leaving the existing tracks for inter-district passenger and MEMU trains which now operated at rock-bottom speed, they added.

A survey for laying the third and fourth tracks on the Shoranur-Coimbatore stretch has begun, while yet another DPR on doubling the track in the one-km triangle that connects Vallathol Nagar with Shoranur and the railway cabin on the Palakkad side has been submitted to the Railway Board.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.