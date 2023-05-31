DP World launches new service to West Asia

May 31, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - KOCHI

DP World Kochi has introduced a new weekly service to strengthen the India-West Asia link. The new service, operated by DP World Group company Unifeeder, aims to boost South India’s connectivity and facilitate trade with West Asia.

DP World welcomed the newly-launched weekly service PIC2, at the International Container Transshipment Terminal in Kochi early this month. The vessel has a capacity for 2,407 TEUs, and the new service by the Unifeeder Group will enhance connectivity of the east coast to Kochi and ultimately to the Middle East, said a communication from DP World Cochin.

PIC2 service’s maiden vessel, MV SSL Delhi, was inaugurated at DP World’s terminal in Kochi on May 17. The inaugural call ceremony was attended by Joseph J. Alapat, Deputy Conservator of Kochi Port Authority; Malla Srinivasa Rao, financial advisor and chief accounts officer of the Cochin Port Authority; Praveen Joseph, chief executive officer, DP World Cochin, and members of Unifeeder Group, the communication added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new service will provide seamless connectivity between Chennai, Krishnapatanam, Visakhapatnam, Tuticorin, Kandla, Karachi, and Jebel Ali. With this, DP World Cochin now provides four direct weekly services to West Asia.

Mr. Praveen Joseph said that with the multimodal connectivity and introduction of the fourth direct service to West Asia, DP World Cochin positioned itself as a gateway for seamless transportation, significantly changing the way goods are transported. With its impressive capacity of 2,407 TEUs, DP World Cochin can leverage the robust infrastructure to enhance efficiency, reduce transit time, and enable businesses to access global markets with ease.

DP World had earlier this year launched its weekly Malabar Service, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company and with four vessels of 2,400 TEU capacity. The Malabar Service’s maiden vessel MV MSC Krittika, reached DP World Cochin terminal on April 6. The service provides direct and seamless connectivity between Cochin, Mundra, Karachi, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait (with Shuwaikh Port), Qatar (with Hamad Port) and Sri Lanka (Colombo).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT