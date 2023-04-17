DP World Cochin hosts inaugural call of Malabar service

April 17, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The newly launched weekly Malabar service, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company with four vessels of 2,400 TEU capacity, was welcomed at the DP World-operated Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal early this month. The service is expected to enhance south India’s connectivity to West Asia.

MV MSC Krittika, the maiden vessel of the Malabar service, reached DP World’s terminal in the first week of April, and the service will provide direct and seamless connectivity among Kochi, Mundhra, Karachi, Jebel Ali, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait (with Shuwaikh Port), Qatar (with Hamad Port), and Sri Lanka (Colombo). The service will create a faster, stable and reliable connectivity for traders across the India-Middle East corridor and leverage the strong partnerships between the two regions for boosting economic growth, said a communication here.

DP World Kochi chief executive officer Praveen Joseph said the new service showed the operators’ commitment to expanding trade routes through more direct services. He added that the Malabar service would play an integral role in strengthening trade relations between India and West Asia. It will also enable Indian exporters to have a deeper and wider access to markets in West Asia, he said.

The Malabar Service is the third weekly service sailing for West Asia from DP World Kochi. The container terminal can handle post-Panamax ships. In February 2023, the terminal reached a monumental milestone, successfully handling six million TEUs since its inception in 2011, the communication said.