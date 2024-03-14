DP World Cochin achieves record throughput in February

March 14, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The DP World-operated International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) in Kochi, achieved another milestone by handling a record 75,141 TEUs in February 2024, registering 38% volume growth over February 2023. A communication from the company claimed here that the growth in cargo movement through ICTT is a testament to the role it plays as a preferred gateway and a growing transhipment hub for cargo movement to and from markets in south India.

The Kochi terminal connects close to 50% of the throughput EXIM cargo directly to West Asia, Far East, Europe, and the Mediterranean through mainline services. DP World Cochin also acts as a key hub for the flow of coastal cargo between the east and west coast of India.

ICTT recently commissioned two ship-to-shore MegaMax cranes that can handle up to a width of 25 container rows. These, coupled with the recently added four e-RTGs, and yard capacity expansions have enhanced the ability of the terminal to offer faster vessel turnaround times while offering sustainable movement of cargo. These have also strengthened the terminal’s productivity with increased lift capacity and enhanced the handling ability of ultra-large container vessels at the terminal.

Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin said the achievement, immediately after the expansion of the terminal’s capacity and operational capabilities, “is a testament of our customer’s belief in the value we offer. Along with the outstanding support of Cochin Port Authority, we are committed to continuously improve our solutions to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

Since its inception in 2011, ICTT has managed a cumulative volume of 6.9 million TEUs. The terminal is committed to its role of being south India’s most preferred gateway by providing customers with direct service lines to more than 12 ports on both coasts of India, in addition to serving multiple international ports.