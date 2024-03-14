GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DP World Cochin achieves record throughput in February

March 14, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The DP World-operated International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) in Kochi, achieved another milestone by handling a record 75,141 TEUs in February 2024, registering 38% volume growth over February 2023. A communication from the company claimed here that the growth in cargo movement through ICTT is a testament to the role it plays as a preferred gateway and a growing transhipment hub for cargo movement to and from markets in south India.

The Kochi terminal connects close to 50% of the throughput EXIM cargo directly to West Asia, Far East, Europe, and the Mediterranean through mainline services. DP World Cochin also acts as a key hub for the flow of coastal cargo between the east and west coast of India.

ICTT recently commissioned two ship-to-shore MegaMax cranes that can handle up to a width of 25 container rows. These, coupled with the recently added four e-RTGs, and yard capacity expansions have enhanced the ability of the terminal to offer faster vessel turnaround times while offering sustainable movement of cargo. These have also strengthened the terminal’s productivity with increased lift capacity and enhanced the handling ability of ultra-large container vessels at the terminal.

Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Cochin said the achievement, immediately after the expansion of the terminal’s capacity and operational capabilities, “is a testament of our customer’s belief in the value we offer. Along with the outstanding support of Cochin Port Authority, we are committed to continuously improve our solutions to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

Since its inception in 2011, ICTT has managed a cumulative volume of 6.9 million TEUs. The terminal is committed to its role of being south India’s most preferred gateway by providing customers with direct service lines to more than 12 ports on both coasts of India, in addition to serving multiple international ports.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.