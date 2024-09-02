Double-decker viaduct for Kochi metro phase II sought

The High Court has been approached with a request for a directive to the government to consider implementing a double-decker viaduct system for the Phase-II of the Kochi metro rail project.

The petition, filed by Shammer Abdulla from Netoor, stated that the construction of Phase II of the metro, which will connect the city with Kakkanad, is set to begin soon. The petitioner had proposed that the government consider adopting a double-decker viaduct system, with a road on the lower deck and the metro line passing above it.

The Maharashtra Government had set a record by constructing the longest double-decker viaduct, with a length of 3.14 km in Nagpur. The viaduct, which features both a highway flyover and metro rail, is supported by single-column piers. Similar constructions are currently under way in Bangalore and Chennai.

