Dormancy of School Protection Groups a matter of concern

Principals to be told to revive SPGs, aimed to protect children from criminal elements, when schools reopen

The dormant nature of School Protection Groups (SPGs) had come in for severe criticism from the District Juvenile Justice Committee, headed by the District Judge, even before the COVID-19 outbreak.

A meeting held in 2019 had observed that SPGs, aimed at protecting children from criminal elements, had either not been created or were mostly dysfunctional in the district. The committee had even written to then Deputy Director of Education (DDE) asking for steps to operationalise SPGs.

“SPGs are already there in schools, and principals will be asked to take necessary steps at the time of school reopening,” said Honey G. Alexander, DDE, Ernakulam.

SPGs are supposed to be chaired by heads of institutions. The core group includes police Station House Officer of the area, a representative of the Excise department, two representatives each of teachers, parents, and students, and the local body representative.

The extended group may include a merchant from the locality, an autorickshaw driver, and a representative of Jagratha Samiti / Student Police Cadet / National Service Scheme and National Cadet Corps.

SPGs are expected to gather information regarding the availability of drugs and narcotic substances, pornographic material, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages near school premises, loitering by students during school hours, persons befriending students with ulterior motives, and issues faced by students.

The core group is supposed to meet and discuss all cases as soon as they are brought to the attention of SPGs, while the extended group may meet at least once a month. Among the activities of SPGs include organisation of separate orientation sessions for students, teachers and parents, for which resource persons could be provided by the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), police, or Excise.

SPGs should prepare and send reports of all meetings and action taken once every three months along with list of all members to the District Juvenile Justice Committee. The group has to maintain complete confidentiality, and issues must be reported to the Chairperson who can forward them to the Juvenile Justice Committee.