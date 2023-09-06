Doorstep collection of food waste to continue in Kalamassery Municipality

September 06, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery Municipality will continue to collect food waste from households as efforts to set up source-level systems have not yielded expected results.

The municipal council had earlier resolved to suspend doorstep collection of biodegradable waste from August 15. The decision was part of a directive from the Local Self-Government department not to transport biodegradable waste to the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram in the wake of the massive fire on the campus on March 2. Kalamassery was among the five municipalities that depended on the site for dumping food waste.

The municipality authorities said the private agency engaged to dispose waste as per norms would continue the process as only 6,000 bio bins had been purchased in the first phase. Of the 14,000 applications for source-level systems distributed in wards, the authorities received requests from only 7,300 households. Though around 6,000 bins were purchased, the authorities had distributed 5,100 bins in the first phase.

There were wards that did not receive any application for source-level systems provided at subsidised rate in the first phase. The civic body has now received an additional 3,500 applications. The process of doorstep collection of waste cannot be stopped in the current scenario as the coverage has not even reached the 50% mark, the municipal authorities said.

The council has to pay ₹4 for a kilogram of food waste to the private agency chosen for waste collection. Around 35 tonnes of biodegradable waste are given to the agency in a week.

