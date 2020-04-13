Door delivery of cut veggies launched in Ernakulam

The Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), functioning under the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), has launched door delivery of ready-to-cook, cut vegetables.

The supply of the cut vegetables, launched on Monday, will continue even after the lockdown, says a press release here.

The pre-ordered vegetables will be delivered to the respective residents’ or apartment associations, according to Shinoj Subramanian, head of KVK.

Interested residents’ associations need to register by sending a message indicating location to the WhatsApp number 8943625625. The orders placed before 10 a.m. every day will be delivered the next day before 9 a.m. There will be no deliveries on Vishu day (April 14).

Initially, 400-g packets of sambar, avial and erissery mixes; 300-g packets of nendran banana, cowpea, yam mezhukkupuratti, ivy gourd thoran; and 500-g packets of nendran, njalipoovan, poovan banana and cut pineapple will be available. Subsequently, bitter gourd, okra, snake gourd, banana stem and flower, amaranthus, a variety of leafy vegetables, papaya, Chinese potato (koorkka), ridge gourd, tapioca, colocasia and fruits such as guava, water apple and passion fruit will be made available.

Farmers in the district have come up to support to the mission, the press release adds.