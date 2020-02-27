Don’t sell the family silver, Centre told

KOCHI

27 February 2020 21:28 IST

SJM cautions against sale of profitable PSUs like BPCL

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) national convener R. Sundaram said here on Thursday that Union government should not sell profitable public sector undertakings like BPCL and units in strategic sectors like telecom and civil aviation to meet regular expenses.

“We prefer public issue of shares rather than strategic sale, since PSUs are like family silver. They must not be sold to cover fiscal deficit. The concept that the private sector is more efficient than the public sector is untrue. Corrections at the management level can improve the state of affairs,” he said.

Policies must be employment centric than GDP centric, since India has a working population of 90 crore. The SJM is focussed on improving the lot of small-scale industries as they generate employment and even aids in export. The Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement by 16 countries will adversely affect India on many counts as it will further increase the influx of Chinese goods, said Mr. Sundaram.

“Moreover, our dairy farmers will suffer if dairy products from Australia and New Zealand are imported. The government has not given us any commitment on dairy products import, although we have been persuading it on this count,” he said.