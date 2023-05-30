Don’t reject education loan application on account of low CIBIL score: HC

May 30, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday held that an application for education loan given by a student should not be rejected by the banks simply because the CIBIL score of a student was low.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that while considering an education loan application, a humanitarian approach was necessary from the banks.

“Students are the nation-builders of tomorrow. They have to lead this country in future. Simply because, there is a low CIBIL score for a student, who is an an applicant for an education loan”, the education loan application ought not to have been rejected by the bank,” the court said.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Noel Paul Fredy of Aluva. The court also directed to disburse a loan of ₹4,07,200 to the petitioner forthwith.

According to the petitioner, he was not sanctioned the loan even after repeated requests. The bank submitted that the delay in sanctioning the loan was on account of a low CIBIL score. The petitioner and his parents had a CIBIL score less than what has been prescribed for the purpose of sanctioning educational loans.

