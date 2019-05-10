Don’t make Ebrahim Kunju a scapegoat: DCC

Former Minister for Public Works V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, who is now an MLA, must not be made a scapegoat in connection with Palarivattom flyover suffering cracks and other damage within two years of its inauguration in 2016, the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) has said.

This is the first time that an elevated structure built by Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited, which was constituted in 1999, is suffering such extensive damage. The flyover was built using the ‘deck continuity’ method, which was tried out for the first time in Kerala. The contractor and consultant are primarily responsible for the damage it suffered.

The flyover was inaugurated after the Left Democratic Front came to power in the State.

Care should have been taken to ensure that the bridge was safe for traffic and a safety certificate issued thereafter, said DCC president T.J. Vinod in a release.