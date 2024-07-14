Don’t leave Supplyco to fend for itself, HC tells govt.

The Kerala High Court has asked the State government to keep in mind the fact that the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) is an institution essential to the social fabric in the State and if it is left to its present fate, it will lead to cataclysmic consequences. The court made the observations recently when a petition by Supplyco sought to revise the court’s earlier order directing it to pay a proprietor of a firm money due to him for supplying spices to the corporation. The Supplyco asserted that it was unable to pay the firm the amount as ordered by the court, as it has not received any amount from the State government. “When the government exhibits such seeming indifference, this Court can speak only in exasperation; but do not think that the situation can be left to such a fate,” the court observed. The court directed the Supplyco to keep effecting payments to the firm to the extent possible and report this to the court in view of firm proprietor’s specific plea that he is facing distress action from banks, solely because he has not been able to service the loans which he had availed.

The court also ordered that if the government does not respond, or if no affidavit in answer to the assertions of the Supplyco are filed by July 18, then the Secretary, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, will present himself before the court for explanation. Acting on the proprietor’s writ petition, the court had ordered the Supplyco in February to ensure disbursement of the pending amount in two months failing which the amount would carry interest at the rate of 7% per annum from the date it became due until the actual payment.

The Supplyco had then taken the stand that the verification of bills and vouchers submitted by the petitioner need to be done.

The court then directed the Supplyco to complete the verification process at the earliest and pay the amount in two months..

