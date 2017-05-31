‘Don’t dictate what Malayalis should eat’

The State government will protect individuals’ right to choose the food of their liking, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday.

He was talking at a public meet organised here by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) district committee in connection with the first anniversary of the LDF government.

Citing that Malayalis have the highest life expectancy in the country, Mr. Vijayan attributed it to their proven food habits rich in nutritional value. He yet again reiterated that no one needed to dictate Malayali’s food habits sitting in Delhi or Nagpur.

Quoting from the Animal Husbandry Department’s official figures, he said that beef worth 2.52 lakh tonnes was being traded in the State employing over five lakh persons. “Banning it one fine morning is not acceptable. Are you asking people to consume mutton, which is three times costlier than beef,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Deliberating on the priority extended to infrastructural developments by his government, Mr. Vijayan said that efforts were being taken to make the waterway between Kovalam and Kasaragod a reality at the earliest.

The State government will opt for land acquisition where the interests of the State are involved but will ensure fair compensation to the affected. Mr. Vijayan said that the delay in national highway development was because of the changes necessitated in tendering formalities following the decision to develop national highway as six lane as against the original plan of four-lane.

Title deeds will be distributed to every eligible person within two years.

He said that the last UDF government demolished the State system and created a rotten political culture. Another unhealthy trend took root where people in positions of power engaged in illegal and corrupt activities.