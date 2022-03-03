Don’t deny passports to children of divorcees: HC

Officer told to pay litigation cost for denial

The Kerala High Court has slammed the passport authorities for forcing single and divorced parents to approach the High Court for getting passports reissued for their children. The court, while disposing of a writ petition by a person from Kottayam recently, observed that the court had come across litigations day in and out where the petitioners/applicants for reissue of passports, particularly either of the parents who was facing matrimonial discord or there was already a separation, were compelled to approach the High Court despite filing an undertaking along with the passport form. The court further observed that the officers at the helm of affairs exercising the power for issuing the passports were supposed to deal with the applications in a pragmatic and reasonable manner, but should not reject applications.

Counsel for the petitioner pointed out that the petitioner was a divorced woman and the copy of the divorce order had been given to the passport officer concerned. Besides, a form containing an undertaking that she would bear the entire responsibility in view of the divorce order had been enclosed with the passport form. Despite these, objections were raised by the officer. The court imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on an assistant passport officer in Kottayam for objecting to the petitioner’s application for re-issuance of her minor daughter’s passport and asking her to get a court order for the same. While directing the officer to issue the passport within a week, the court observed that it would be subject to the cost of litigation of ₹25,000 to be paid by the officer from his/her salary.