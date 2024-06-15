GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Domestic violence case: police close missing case registered by complainant’s family

Published - June 15, 2024 01:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pantheerankavu domestic violence case that has witnessed many dramatic flip-flops since it was registered had another one after the Vadakkekara police closed the missing case filed by the family after the complainant had gone incommunicado since leaving for Thiruvananthapuram on the pretext of joining back on duty earlier this month.

The complainant volunteered to return on her own on Thursday before the police set out to track her down on June 14 (Friday) after getting information that she was in Delhi. She was accompanied by lawyers. When produced before the magistrate late on Thursday night, she declined to go with her parents for the time being and insisted that she be allowed to leave on her own.

Her father and a few relatives were also present before the magistrate. She told the court that she would return to work after leave on June 21. The missing case was closed since she had been found, said Vadakkekara police sources.

The Pantheerankavu police had registered a case of domestic violence after the woman from Manjali near North Paravur lodged a petition against her husband Rahul P. Gopal and his family. Since then, she had returned to her house with her family who claimed to have found her with injuries allegedly inflicted by her husband. The State Women’s Commission too had registered a suo motu case.

However, the complainant made a volte-face as she released a couple of YouTube videos on Monday after leaving her home on the pretext of going to Thiruvananthapuram to rejoin duty. In the videos, she retracted her original allegations of domestic violence and instead put the blame on her own family and the lawyer they had engaged, claiming that she lodged the complaint at their instance and pressure.

While admitting that she was hit a couple of times following a misunderstanding, she attributed the injuries to a fall in the bathroom. The complainant even alleged that her husband and family did not demand dowry, but she raised the dowry allegations at the instance of her family’s lawyer.

Kochi / Kerala / crime, law and justice

