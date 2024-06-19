Domestic violence case: HC seeks response of police to accused’s plea

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the investigation officer to a plea by Rahul P. Gopal, the accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, for quashing the case.

When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for Rahul submitted that the issue had been settled by him and his wife, and that they were willing to live together. The case was registered on a complaint by his wife who alleged that he had assaulted and attempted to strangle her using a cable wire.

The petitioner said the lodging of the complaint with the police by his wife was due to some misunderstanding. It was only a matrimonial dispute. The police investigation would affect their normal married life. An affidavit signed by his wife regarding the settlement of the issue was also submitted before the court.

