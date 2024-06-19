GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Domestic violence case: HC seeks response of police to accused’s plea

Published - June 19, 2024 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the investigation officer to a plea by Rahul P. Gopal, the accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, for quashing the case.

When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for Rahul submitted that the issue had been settled by him and his wife, and that they were willing to live together. The case was registered on a complaint by his wife who alleged that he had assaulted and attempted to strangle her using a cable wire.

Domestic violence case: police close missing case registered by complainant’s family

The petitioner said the lodging of the complaint with the police by his wife was due to some misunderstanding. It was only a matrimonial dispute. The police investigation would affect their normal married life. An affidavit signed by his wife regarding the settlement of the issue was also submitted before the court.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.