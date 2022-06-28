Doing their bit to revive Pokkali farming

Students participate in drive held as part of State govt. campaign

Around a hundred students from Bharata Mata College in Aluva and Choondy participated in preparing fields for Pokkali cultivation in Kaitharam, near Paravur, as part of the ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekk’ (we are also into farming) campaign by the State government.

An official of the Department of Agriculture said the students joined the campaign by helping prepare the fields, sowing and cleaning up the areas near the rice fields. He said the students had joined the farmers in harvesting the fields last year also and that they showed great enthusiasm in field activities.

The participation of college students was also an opportunity for farmers to explain to them the way Pokkali is cultivated. Pokkali rice is a salt resistant variety grown mostly in the coastal fields of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur. The rice variety has a place in the Geographical Indication Registry and is considered one of the unique varieties of rice in the world for its ability to withstand flooding.

Around 145 acres of pokkali fields have been brought under cultivation this year in the area. The college student volunteers came mostly to help students from St. Joseph’s Boys’ Hostel in Koonammavum, who are cultivating pokkali rice in about 25 acres.

The official from the Agricultural department said the students had worked as volunteers for about a week in harvesting the fields last year. Climatic conditions and change in the rain pattern had prevented taking up rice cultivation in the remaining areas of the pokkali fields in the Kaitharam area under the Kottuvally grama panchayat.

He also said that the vegetation overgrowth in the neighbouring areas of the fields had been cleared to prevent birds which usually attacked crops during its various stages of growth.