The dog that bit seven persons in the Muvattupuzha municipal area on Thursday was diagnosed as having been rabies-infected. The animal died on Sunday.

Municipal health standing committee chairman P.M. Abdul Salam said the seven persons had reported at the nearest government hospital after the dog bite. They were administered two doses of the rabies vaccine, and the remaining will be delivered in the coming days, he said, adding that the post-mortem report had confirmed that the dog was infected.

