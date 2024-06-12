GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Dog squad of Ernakulam Rural police turns into a formidable force

Published - June 12, 2024 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The dog squad of the Ernakulam Rural police with handlers.

The dog squad of the Ernakulam Rural police with handlers.

The dog squad of the Ernakulam Rural police made up of six dogs of premium breeds is fast acquiring a name for itself for the wide variety of skill sets they bring in assisting various aspects of policing and investigation.

The squad is made up of Labradors Jamy and Misty; Berty, a Beagle; Marly and Arjun, Belgian Malinois; and Tilda, a German Shepherd. Eight-year-old Jamy, four-year-old Berty, and three-and-a-half-year-old Arjun are specialised in detecting explosives. Six-year-old Misty excels in sniffing out narcotic substances while four-year-old Marly and one-and-a-half-year-old Tilda are excellent trackers.

Belgian Malinois shot into fame after Cairo, a dog of the breed, helped the US Special Forces track down the world’s most wanted terrorist Osama bin Laden in a raid at his hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011. It was again in the news following the participation of Conan, another US military Belgian Malinois, in the raid that led to the killing of Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. When taken into the squad in 2020 Berty and Marly were the first of their breeds inducted into K9 anywhere in the State.

The squad, part of K9, as the State police’s dog squad is known, has come in handy in the investigation of various cases, including murder, besides playing critical role in detecting narcotic substances in places like railway stations.

The dogs follow a daily training routine at the Kalamassery district headquarters between 6.45 a.m. and 8 a.m. This is followed by a 30-minute-long grooming and then duty. They are being accorded separate food and accommodation.

The dogs were bought from Punjab and Rajasthan apart from Kerala. Jamy joined the squad after completing its training in Haryana. The rest were given nine-month-long training at the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur.

They are being handled by a 12-member team including sub inspector Mohan Kumar, assistant sub inspector V.K. Siljan, senior civil police officers Williams Varghese and Prabheesh Sankar.

Related Topics

police / animal / human interest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.