Dog breeding centre at Ernakulam district jail to down shutters

February 16, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The dog breeding centre at the Ernakulam District Jail is about to down shutters owing to operational costs and practical difficulties. The three mother dogs — Dobermann, Labrador Retriever, and a German Shepherd — aged three-and-a-half years, will be auctioned off on Friday.

Those unable to turn up for the auction may submit an online bid in the name of the jail superintendent in a sealed cover before 3 p.m. on Friday when the auction will be held. Once the bid is accepted, the person concerned may take the dogs home. All the three dogs, which were bought on a sponsorship in 2019, have the registration of the kennel club and health cards vouching for their timely vaccination.

The officer who was in charge of the breeding centre got transferred six months ago, and an inmate who was actively involved in feeding the dogs and taking them out for stroll and exercise got released, leaving the running of the centre a liability.

The breeding centre was being operated in a cramped space on the jail campus with space just enough for three cages.

“Lack of space and practical difficulties forced us into the decision to close down the centre. Since the inmates here are remand prisoners, we cannot assign them such works unless someone with active interest in canines volunteers. With reports of bites by even vaccinated dogs creating complications, not many were interested in handling them anyway,” said a senior jail official.

Since it started operations, the centre had sold three Dobermann puppies for a total of ₹89,000 and two German Shepherd puppies for ₹50,000, while a few were lost to miscarriage. They were snapped up by dog lovers no sooner than the jail authorities publicised their availability. The income from the sale of puppies was deposited in the treasury.

However, the operational cost and maintenance of dogs far exceeded the income raised through the sale of puppies. It was another consideration for the closure of the centre. Monthly expenses on dogs range anywhere between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000.