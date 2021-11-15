Dog breeding centre at Ernakulam district jail proves a hit

KOCHI

15 November 2021 00:24 IST

Jail authorities publish availability of puppies leading to their immediate sale

Selling puppies is perhaps the last thing one may associate with a jail.

But the Ernakulam District Jail has been doing it for the last couple of years thanks to its dog breeding centre.

The centre turned operational with the purchase of three female dogs — a Labrador, a Doberman, and a German Shepherd — with sponsorship two years ago. Since then, the centre has sold five puppies, while a few were lost to miscarriage.

“The income from the sale of puppies is deposited in the treasury. So far, we have incurred over ₹2 lakh as operational expenses of the centre. We are likely to turn profitable with the next lot of puppies,” said P. Vijayan, Jail Superintendent.

The centre has gained popularity by word of mouth, while the jail authorities publish availability of puppies through newspapers leading to their immediate sale.

The latest to be sold were two German Shepherds, which were sold at ₹25,000 each on Thursday. They were snapped up by dog lovers no sooner than the jail authorities publicised their availability. Though there were three puppies, one was given to the person who gave the mating dog. Similarly in the past, three Dobermans were sold at a collective ₹89,000.

Dogs at the centre are registered with a recognised canine club and are periodically vaccinated.

Prisoners are trained in the handling of dogs and are entrusted with the upkeep of the breeding centre. “They feed the dogs and take them out for walk and exercise. The centre helps not only fruitfully engage the inmates but also offers them an opportunity to dabble in dog breeding business, which is a very profitable one, once they are released,” said Eldho P.Y., Assistant Jail Superintendent, who is also in charge of the dog breeding centre.

The centre may add more dogs and as when it can afford them.