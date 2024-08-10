GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dog adoption centre to come up in Kochi

Published - August 10, 2024 01:21 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation will soon launch a dog adoption centre. A website will also be created for the purpose.

The setting up of the adoption centre is part of the Corporation’s initiative to address the growing number of street dogs in the city, said T.K. Ashraf, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee.

The civic body has also finalised a plan to step up animal birth control for dogs in the city. The number of animal handlers has been doubled to six. They will capture dogs for sterilisation and vaccination during morning and evening hours starting next week. “At present, only three animal handlers are available, working from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The facilities at the veterinary centre in Brahmapuram would also be upgraded soon,” said Mr. Ashraf.

A meeting of the authorities concerned was held on Friday to finalise the plans. Meanwhile, Congress councillors came down on the civic body, describing the administrators’ approach to addressing the issue as lethargic.

Despite the increasing number of street dog attacks, the Corporation has failed to implement effective control measures. The animal birth control programme for dogs needs to be resumed, and community dogs should be relocated to the Brahmapuram campus of the local body, according to a joint statement issued by Antony Kureethara and M.G. Aristotle, Congress leaders in the Kochi Corporation Council.

Mr. Ashraf said that the number of dogs on the streets had not come down despite the implementation of birth control programmes in the city.

Around 8,000 dogs have been vaccinated and sterilised by the Corporation as part of the programme. However, more dogs have been migrating to the city from nearby areas due to the availability of large quantities of food, he added.

