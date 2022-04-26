Documents recovered from Dileep’s phone were in public domain, clarifies court

Prosecution seeks to ascertain if accused influenced court staff

Prosecution seeks to ascertain if accused influenced court staff

The two documents the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recovered from the mobile phone of actor Dileep were those available in the public domain, it was revealed. The details of the documents emerged on Tuesday when the case was considered by the Special Court on the day.

Referring to the statements of the prosecution regarding the details it had provided to the court in a CD, the judge noted that one of the documents was the certified copy of a court order asking Dileep to foot the air travel bill of two policemen who took the cloned copy of the phone memory card for forensic analysis at a laboratory in Chandigarh. The accused had earlier legally obtained the copy of the order by submitting an application, the court noted.

The second document was portions of the 'A Diary,' a public document in which the Bench Clerk of the court makes entries on the court proceedings, including the next posting of the cases.

The 'A Diary' is a public document kept in the open for the general public to know what transpired in the court on the day. It is not a secret document, but one available and accessible to all, Special Judge Honey M. Varghese clarified.

K. B. Sunilkumar, the public prosecutor, contended that the police were concerned about persons who shared the copy of the A Diary to the accused and hence wanted the court staff to be interrogated. He also argued that the accused had influenced many persons and turned a few others hostile. It has to be ascertained whether he had influenced the court staff too, the prosecutor argued.

However, the judge, who took the position that it was the responsibility of the court to look into such issues, asked the police not to intrude into the domain of the court. The police have no legal authority to look into such issues. There are provisions in the Criminal Procedure Code for the court to deal with such situations, the court clarified.

The court also sought an explanation from the prosecution on how the forwarding notes of the Investigation Officer made to the court found its way to TV channels even after the Special Court and the Kerala High Court had on two occasions asked the investigation officer to maintain the secrecy of the probe.

The court posted the petition seeking to cancel the bail granted to Dileep for May 9.