Docu on Manipur screened to counter controversial film

April 10, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOCHI

As protests against the Idukki diocesan decision to screen the controversial movie The Kerala Story gains momentum, the Syro-Malabar parish of St. Joseph’s at Vypeen, near Kochi, screened a documentary on Manipur based on the violence in the north-eastern State to students attending its vacation catechism classes

Violence broke out in May last year between two communities in Manipur and the Central and State governments appear to have failed to bring the communities to the negotiation table. More than 200 have been killed and thousands displaced in the violence.

The documentary Cry of the Oppressed was screened on Wednesday for around 100 students as part of an intensive Bible course being organised by Sanjopuram Vypeen Church, even as the Idukki diocesan authorities are under loud criticism for its decision to screen The Kerala Story, which is largely perceived as a film putting a religious community and the State of Kerala in bad light.

Father James Panavelil, the vicar of the church, said The Kerala Story was a propaganda film and that it should not be screened by the church.

“I was of the view that such a propaganda film should not be in a children’s class. If we do, we too will become part of that propaganda. So in order to give the message to stay away from that controversy and not forget the violence in Manipur, the 15-minute long documentary was shown,” he said.

Father Panavelil further said that what happened in Manipur was not an exaggeration or a lie or something that did not happen.

“It was something that happened and was condemned by the church leadership itself. So what is wrong in showing the documentary? Also, we were aware that The Kerala Story was not required to be shown,” he added.

“As far as I am concerned, the Church should not be part of a propaganda film, especially during the elections,” he said, referring to the The Kerala Story’.

A group of concerned Catholics called the latter a film spreading hate and intolerance and an attack on the secular ideals of the country.

A Catholic layman, who has been on the front of organising the screening of Cry of the Oppressed, said the decision to screen the documentary was taken on Tuesday in the wake of other developments. The film was screened at a few other parishes on Wednesday. It would be screened in other churches also in the coming days as part of the vacation catechism classes, he added.

Those behind the screening of The Cry of the Oppressed feel that the film on Kerala is trying to drive a wedge between communities in Kerala and bring a bad name to the State as a whole. It is therefore important that students are given a lesson in caring for each other, unity, and tolerance.

(with inputs from PTI)