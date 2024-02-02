GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Docu-fiction portrays 50 years of Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan

February 02, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A docu-fiction has mapped 50 years of Kochi’s iconic Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan.

Titled The Lost Childhood Found Again, the work was directed by Raju Abaraham. The Sneha Bhavan was opened in May 1974 with 110 children and youths. Then mayor T. K. Hamsa Kunju, Fr. Varghese Menacherry and Fr. Guezou was the patron and leaders of the institution respectively as it opened its doors to children. The name Sneha Bhavan or House of Love was suggested by Fr. Menacherry.

The docu-fiction, which is a mix of conversations and fiction shots, has chronicled the role played by the institution in the rescue and rehabilitation of street children.

The Kochi Corporation had sought the help of the Salesians of Don Bosco (Don Bosco fathers) in the 1970s to help resettle and provide a home to hundreds of children, who found themselves homeless, poor and in danger as a result of increasing industrialisation. These children were pushed into beggary and from 1973, they were considered illegal within the Corporation area and taken into police custody. These children were settled temporarily in the poor home at Palluruthy run by the Corporation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.