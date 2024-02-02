Docu-fiction portrays 50 years of Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan

February 02, 2024 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - KOCHI

A docu-fiction has mapped 50 years of Kochi’s iconic Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan.

Titled The Lost Childhood Found Again, the work was directed by Raju Abaraham. The Sneha Bhavan was opened in May 1974 with 110 children and youths. Then mayor T. K. Hamsa Kunju, Fr. Varghese Menacherry and Fr. Guezou was the patron and leaders of the institution respectively as it opened its doors to children. The name Sneha Bhavan or House of Love was suggested by Fr. Menacherry.

The docu-fiction, which is a mix of conversations and fiction shots, has chronicled the role played by the institution in the rescue and rehabilitation of street children.

The Kochi Corporation had sought the help of the Salesians of Don Bosco (Don Bosco fathers) in the 1970s to help resettle and provide a home to hundreds of children, who found themselves homeless, poor and in danger as a result of increasing industrialisation. These children were pushed into beggary and from 1973, they were considered illegal within the Corporation area and taken into police custody. These children were settled temporarily in the poor home at Palluruthy run by the Corporation.