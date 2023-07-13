ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors stranded in Himachal to reach Delhi on Friday

July 13, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of doctors from Kerala, who were stranded in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains and landslips, is expected to reach Kerala House in Delhi on Friday, said a press release here. The first batch of 27 doctors will reach Kerala House in the early hours of Friday. There are 10 women in the group. Arrangements have been made in Kerala House for their stay, the press release, dated Delhi said. A dedicated number 011-23747079 has been set up in Kerala House to get information on the group of doctors. The help desk will be operational 24 hours of the day. The press release also said that people from Kerala in different parts of Himachal Pradesh are reported to be safe.

