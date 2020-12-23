Doctors doubtful about efficacy of Plasma therapy

Treatment being administered now on a lower scale; donors difficult to find in some cases

Hospitals treating critically ill COVID-19 patients in the district continue to administer convalescent plasma therapy (CPT), albeit on a scale lower than its use in the early phase of the COVID-19 trajectory in the State. Donors are difficult to find in some cases, and efficacy is uncertain, doctors said.

Dr. A. Fathahudeen, pulmonologist and nodal officer for COVID-19 care at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, says, “It is difficult to know if administering plasma therapy works, since different medications are given simultaneously. Reports from all over the world and the ICMR study say that it is not as effective as initially expected. It used to be administered to all patients with significant symptoms and was used extensively in Kerala earlier. But more recently, it is being gradually phased out because of its unproven efficacy.”

The Health Department had issued a revised advisory “to optimise the evidence-based use of convalescent plasma therapy” earlier this month. The advisory says that the benefits of CPT in reducing the severity of the disease, duration of hospitalisation, and mortality depend on the concentration of specific antibodies in convalescent plasma. A potential donor should, therefore, have sufficient concentration of antibodies in plasma.

The Health Department advisory says that the PLACID study by ICMR and another study in the Netherlands on the use of CPT had observed that most COVID-19 patients already have high neutralising antibody titers when they are admitted to hospital. Administering CPT to patients who already have antibodies is considered futile. A potential recipient must not have the Immunoglobulin G antibody, and this is to be confirmed through a test.

Administering CPT to patients within three to seven days of showing symptoms and no later than 10 days, is key, the advisory says.

At PVS Hospital, which has been treating critically ill COVID patients for nearly four months now, CPT is still being administered, said a doctor associated with the hospital. “It is essential for donors to have been symptomatic when they had the infection. Antibody tests are expensive and usually not done to check for antibody presence,” the doctor says.

Potential donors are to weigh over 50 kg and can donate 14 days after symptoms have resolved, even if they have not tested negative.

A health official who has been coordinating the plasma donation process for PVS Hospital says that donors are few now. “A few months ago, the IMA had conducted a camp for donations, and plasma was stored at the Regional Blood Transfusion Centre at the Aluva District Hospital. Since the stock ran out, the district control room has been contacting patients who have recovered now. It is a tedious process, since several patients have been reporting post-COVID issues like persistent body pain and might not be willing to donate,” he said.

Patients are given 200 ml of plasma, followed by another 200 ml, 24 hours after the first dose, Dr. Fathahudeen said. The medical college hospital has its own system to contact people who have recovered and to draw blood.