Doctors boycott OP duty in Kochi

May 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors affiliated to the district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) boycotted outpatient work here in protest against the murder of a 23-year-old house surgeon at the Government Taluk Hospital at Kottarakkara on Wednesday.

The functioning of emergency and intensive care units was not affected by the protest. Doctors at primary health centres, taluk and district hospitals boycotted work. The district wing condemned the incident and urged Kerala society to voice its protest against the increasing attacks on doctors.

