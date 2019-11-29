Doctor moves HC for bail over student’s death

An anticipatory bail petition was filed in the Kerala High Court on Thursday by Dr. Jisa Merin Joy of the Sulthan Batheri Taluk Hospital. She is the fourth accused in a case registered in connection with the death of a student of Government Sarvajana School at Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, after a snakebite.

The petition said the inordinate delay on the part of the school authorities in taking the child to hospital was the reason for her death. She was willing to administer anti-snake venom (ASV) with the available stock, and she had conveyed it to the child’s parent. She also explained the adverse effects of administering ASV.

While administering ASV, there should be a well-equipped and well-maintained ventilator in the hospital to support the patient in case of an emergency. There was no paediatric ventilator to support the child at the hospital. Besides, the child’s father was against administering ASV. Since the child was a minor, a doctor could not administer ASV without the gaurdian’s consent as it involved a risk, the petition said.