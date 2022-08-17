Do not obstruct roads for port work, HC tells company

Court orders police protection for quarrying and transport of boulders for Vizhinjam

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 17, 2022 19:18 IST

The High Court on Wednesday directed Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt. Ltd. to see to it that no obstruction is caused to the use of the roads by the general public while transporting boulders from the quarry sites to the construction site of the Vizhinjam International Seaport Project.

The court also ordered that the quarrying operations and the transportation of boulders be done strictly in accordance with the permissions granted and without causing any danger or nuisance to the public. The court passed the order while ordering adequate police protection for quarrying operations of the company and transportation of the boulders from the quarry sites. The order came on a petition filed by Rajesh Kumar Jha, CEO of Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt. Ltd., seeking police protection for carrying out quarrying operations for the construction of the Vizhinjam project.

‘Hardship for residents’

According to the company, it required rocks for the construction of a 3.1 km of breakwater, which was an integral part of the project. It alleged that a group of persons was obstructing the functioning of the quarry and the transportation of the boulders from the quarries to the work site.  T. Sanjay, counsel for the residents, submitted that they had complaints only against the use of panchayat roads by the huge vehicles. The residents of the locality and schoolchildren were being put to severe hardship due to the plying of the heavy vehicles on the narrow panchayat roads.

