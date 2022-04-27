Do not lower guard against COVID, warn health authorities

Ernakulam recording 100 cases of the pandemic daily

KOCHI

Ernakulam is recording around 100 COVID-19 cases daily as the health authorities have warned the public against lowering the guard.

The daily average is hovering around the 80 to 90 mark, according to official estimates.

Dr. V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, said that the situation is under control. “There is no room for any concern at this point of time. The average number of fresh cases is around 100 as we are conducting an average 2,000 to 3,000 daily tests,” she said.

The district health wing stated that the district is conducting the highest number of daily tests, while the corresponding figure in other districts was very low. There has been no significant increase in the rate of hospitalisation, it said.

Dr. Sajith John, District Programme Manager, National Health Mission, said that there is no considerable uptick in the number of fresh cases. However, he said that it is the responsibility of the public to take necessary precautions.

“Wearing masks is key in the fight against the spread of the disease. Many are seen not wearing masks while moving in public places” he said.

The health authorities said that overcrowding has been a common sight after the end of the third wave. People have been thronging super markets, malls, and religious places.

Those responsible for the management of these places were not insisting that the visitors should wear masks as part of the common relaxations granted by the government.

Though posters are kept at the entrance of these institutions claiming that wearing masks is mandatory, there has been no concerted effort to ensure compliance.

The health wing will request the district administration to step up the vigil against lack of compliance in wearing masks. It will also recommend social distancing as part of the measures being proposed to check any increase in the number of daily cases.