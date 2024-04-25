GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Do not fall for false promises by political parties, says lay forum

April 25, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Voters should not fall prey to false promises by political leadership but vote for those who offer to take up the protection of the Christian community, said Syro-Malabar Church Alamaya Forum, a forum of lay people in the Church.

Forum secretary Tony Chittilappilly alleged in a statement here that the State government had failed miserably in addressing problems like wild animal attacks on humans, issues related to coastal residents, problems associated with Kuttanad, and implementation of the J. B. Koshy Commission report. The Lok Sabha polls should be seen as an opportunity to answer the neglect and inaction by the government, he added.

Corruption, nepotism, and inflation have gripped the lives of people of the State. Fuel costs have gone up on account of heavy cess. Christians are scared with the rising number of attacks on the community in north India. Christian places of worship and educational institutions are under constant attack. The silence of the authorities added to fears of the community, the statement said.

Kochi / General Elections 2024

