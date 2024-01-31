Do not exploit weakness of alcoholics, says KCBC

January 31, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The government and liquor sellers are exploiting the weakness of alcoholics, according to the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council’s (KCBC) Madhya Virudha Commission. Those who exploit the weakness of alcoholics are reaping the benefits of their own wrong-doing, said commission chairman Bishop Yuhanon Mar Theodosius at an anti-liquor campaign meeting on Gandhiji’s martyrdom day at Palarivattom. He also alleged that the number of liquor outlets had gone up manifold under false claims that restricting the number of liquor outlets would lead to consumption of more liquor. The meeting also demanded stringent action against use of substances like MDMA.